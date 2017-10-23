Former Rangers captain Terry Butcher was moved to tears at the weekend as fans and players paid tribute to his dead son.

The 58-year-old was clearly emotional during a minute's applause which was held during the Ipswich v Norwich game.

Terry, who played for Ipswich, said he is “devastated” after the death of his son Christopher aged 35.

Butcher, 58, said his son’s life had been “tragically cut short” and described him as a “dedicated captain in the British Army” after serving in Afghanistan with the Royal Artillery.

A statement signed by the Butcher family including Christopher’s widow Laura said last week: “Chris ‘Butch’ Butcher was a beloved son, brother and husband.

Christopher Butcher has died aged 35 (Family handout/PA)

“He was a formidable and true friend and a remarkable, loyal leader and soldier.

“Chris was a dedicated captain in the British Army and we are all so proud of everything that he gave for his country.

“Chris was a larger than life character whose personality, laughter and compassion touched the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him.

Terry Butcher holding his baby son Christopher (Family handout/PA)

“He always put others before himself and was a true and trusted brother-in-arms.

“His life has been so tragically cut short, but we will cherish and treasure the memories we all shared, forever.”

The Butcher family thanked people for the “overwhelming number of messages” following his death a week ago, which they said were “a testament to how much love and respect surrounded Chris”.

Our heartfelt sympathies are with Terry Butcher & Family on loss of their son, Chris. Our thoughts are with them all at this difficult time. — Official ICTFC (@ICTFC) October 17, 2017

The thoughts of everyone at #RangersFC are with Terry Butcher and his family at this terribly sad time. pic.twitter.com/izLg40aRe8 — Rangers FC (@RangersFC) October 17, 2017

Can't imagine the pain Terry Butcher and family are enduring tonight. Love, strength and much peace to a lovely man and his family. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 17, 2017

“We are all devastated by his loss and thank you now for allowing us some time to ourselves, to grieve and come to terms with his passing,” their statement added.

Butcher won 77 caps for England and appeared at three World Cups during his playing career, which included spells as a defender for Ipswich Town, Rangers and Sunderland.

In a statement issued last week, Christopher’s brother Ed described his late brother as his “hero” and said a funeral date would be released in the near future.