RANGERS player Fabio Cardoso has reassured fans he is fine after an injury during yesterday’s match.

The defender took a blow to the face during the Rangers versus Motherwell match at Hampden.

Last night Fabio took to Twitter to share a photograph of the damage with his followers and said he would be back “more stronger”.

Loading article content

The 23-year-old wrote: “Thank you for all the support messages, I am fine just a broken nose.

“We will be back more stronger on Wednesday.”

The Ibrox team lost 2-0 to their rivals following the League Cup semi-final.