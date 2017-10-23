FOR almost 90 years it has been a fixture in the North East, serving locals and visitors alike from in its tearoom and grocery store.
But now Mitchells in Inverurie has announced that its Dairy Shop and Tearoom will close later this month, saying that rising overheads made it impossible to compete.
Founded in 1928 by Elijah and Agnes Mitchell and now run by their grandson Patrick as well as his daughter and son-in-law Judy and Keith Whyte, the business has been the recipient of many awards, including the rural category at The Herald Family Business Awards in 2015.
But, with its rates bill adding almost £800 to its monthly overheads, Ms Whyte said said: “The challenging trading environment in the area over recent years, coupled with changing consumer shopping habits and rising overheads has resulted in many traditional businesses, like The Dairy Shop and Tearoom, being less able to successfully compete with discount grocery stores and online shopping.
“Pat, Judy and Keith would like to thank their customers, suppliers and staff for their support and custom over the many years Mitchells, The Dairy Shop and Tearoom has been trading.”
After the closure announcement was made, customers voiced their disappointment on Facebook, with one saying it was “So sad, the end of an era”, while another added: “The Dairy is an institution. No reason for me to visit Inverurie anymore. Devastated at this news”.
