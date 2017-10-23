VOLUNTEERS are using drones in the search for a dog lost on a mountain.

Ester was lost climbing Ben Chonzie, Perthshire, last Tuesday, as she tackled the peak with owner Rachael Nixon.

The children's nurse has been searching for the cockapoo ever since but yesterdaythe 32-year-old got help from the flying devices.

Volunteers from a drone search and rescue (SAR) group on Facebook agreed to send their machines up to help find the pooch.

Ms Nixon, from Kirkcaldy, said: “It’s been so overwhelming with people I don’t even know coming out to help.

“These people have full-time jobs and they’re trying to take time off to go out again this week, so it is amazing."