Theresa May has dismissed a call for a second referendum as “out of the question”, affirming that Britain will be leaving the EU.

The Prime Minister was asked whether people should have the chance to vote again by Labour’s Paul Flynn (Newport West), who said “second thoughts” were superior.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Flynn asked: “Isn’t it right that three years after the referendum, when we’re thinking of taking this step, we allow the public to have a second opinion on this in the knowledge that second thoughts are always superior to first thoughts?”

