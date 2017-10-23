US senator John McCain has issued a veiled criticism of President Donald Trump’s medical deferments which kept him from serving in the Vietnam War.
In an interview with C-SPAN last week, Mr McCain lamented that the military “drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say they had a bone spur”.
TONIGHT – @SenJohnMcCain talks about the Vietnam War's legacy on C-SPAN, at 6 & 10pm ET. pic.twitter.com/WnZT0n8Mcn
— American History TV (@cspanhistory) October 22, 2017
One of Mr Trump’s five draft deferments came as a result of a physician’s letter stating he suffered from bone spurs in his feet. Mr Trump’s presidential campaign described the issue as a temporary problem.
Loading article content
Mr McCain spent six years as a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967.
Mr Trump derided Mr McCain’s service in 2015, stating his fellow Republican was not a “war hero”, and adding: “I like people who weren’t captured.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?