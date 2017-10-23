Farmers in Scotland have been asked to be watchful for signs of bluetongue virus after the disease was identified in a number of cattle imported from France.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) successfully picked up the infected animals through the post-import testing regime.

The agency is working with the livestock keepers affected to ensure swift action is taken to prevent spread of the disease, with movement restrictions at affected premises, surveillance and humane culling of animals where necessary.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Scotland, Sheila Voas, said: "Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but can have a severe impact on affected farms.

"A total of 10 animals were imported from the same assembly centre in France - an area where multiple cases of bluetongue have been confirmed in recent times - and we are working closely with affected farms and stakeholders to contain the virus.

"While I am pleased with our robust disease surveillance procedures have worked, the identification offers a timely reminder to farmers for the need to remain vigilant and of the risks of importing animals from disease-affected areas into their herds."

Bluetongue is spread by insects and affects animals such as cattle, goats, deer and sheep. It does not affect humans.

The last outbreak of the virus in Great Britain occurred in the South of England in 2007.