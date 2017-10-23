DAVID Mundell and fellow Scottish ministers will be quizzed today about whether or not the transition of powers going to Westminster from Brussels post Brexit could be time-limited.

The issue of transference has been a bone of contention, which could yet result in a constitutional crisis between London and Edinburgh.

Nicola Sturgeon has made clear she regards the UK Government’s flagship EU Withdrawal Bill as nothing more than a “power-grab” by Westminster as scores of powers she believes should go straight to Holyrood will be taken over, in the first instance at least, by Whitehall.

Loading article content