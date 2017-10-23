TWO beavers have died after being captured by trappers working for publicly funded wildlife agency Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) because they were living outside “permitted” areas.

One was mother of the four-month-old kit, which survived. Mother and baby were caught in the same trap. The other was not its father, but may have been an older sibling. The orphaned infant is now being cared for by animal welfare staff at the Scottish SPCA, and a campaign to trap more Beauly beavers, which SNH says were introduced to the area illegally, has been immediately suspended.

It is not known how the beavers died.

