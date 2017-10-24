A YOUNG footballer has joined the jet-set despite only turning out for his side's under-11 team.

Despite living on the remote Hebridean isle of Barra, Mathew Davidson has signed for Greenock Morton and hops on a plane to get to matches and training sessions.

The youngster the 250-mile round trip to Glasgow twice a week, taking off from the beach of his island home, and recently scoring a hat-trick against local rivals St Mirren.

Scotland From The Air: Barra, beach landings and bucket lists

He was spotted by talent scout Ross Gourdie, a Loganair engineer and Head of Morton Junior Academy, and the air line providing tickets for its Twin Otter Aircraft which operates the daily Glasgow to Barra service

Matthew previously only for Castlebay Community School, and has never been given the opportunity to compete at a higher level.

Mr Gourdie said: “He definitely has a lot of raw talent, standing out during the trial sessions. Matthew combines speed with an incredible control of the ball for a young lad of his age, really impressive when you consider he has just been playing school football.

“Given that I fix Loganair’s aircraft for a living, it was a nice coincidence to find out he was from Barra and he’s definitely the first boy from the island which the club has signed.

“Geography is obviously a bit of an issue but we’re doing our best to help him train at home and he is still impressing us during matches every weekend.”

Scotland From The Air: Orkney island-hopping and Fair Isle adventures

Greenock Morton Under-11s regularly play against all other professional academy teams across Scotland, competing on a weekly basis.

Greenock Morton chief executive Warren Hawke said: “In recent years we have seen a number of players, such as Rothesay’s Jim McAlister and Dunoon’s Lewis Strapp, overcome geographic challenges to become professional footballers at Greenock Morton.

“None of those were quite on the same scale as young Matthew Davidson, though, who travels all the way from his home on the isle of Barra in the Outer Hebrides to train and turn out for our academy’s Under-11s side.

“That exceptional commitment is admired and supported by everyone at the club, and we would like to thank Loganair for their generous and much-valued assistance in Matthew’s efforts to fulfil his dream of becoming a future Morton star.”

Loganair operates the Glasgow to Barra service providing up to three flights per day to the world’s only beach landing airport.

READ MORE: Morton 4 St Mirren 1

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s commercial director said: “Congratulations to Matthew for getting the opportunity to play against some of the best junior players in Scotland. We’re proud to support him and watch as his career develops.”