A Scots hairdresser accused of deliberately infecting male lovers with HIV told a concerned alleged victim he was “overdramatic” and “paranoid” when asked if he had the virus, a court heard.
Daryll Rowe, 26, who is originally from Edinburgh, sent a series of “aggressive” texts to the 22-year-old university student after a broken condom was found when they finished having sex, Lewes Crown Court heard yesterday.
The student, who cannot be named for legal reasons, contacted police after seeing a witness appeal that matched Mr Rowe's description.
The pair met in Brighton in January via a gay dating app.
He told the officer that after the sex he found the condom used on a toilet sink with its 'whole top' broken off and he began "freaking out."
The man said he was becoming concerned so contacted Rowe by text.
In a series of messages read to the court, the man repeatedly pleaded for Rowe to give him an honest answer to confirm he had been tested and did not have HIV.
In response Rowe is alleged to have said: “And yes I’m riddled by the way” and called the man a “dramatic, paranoid fool that’s easily wound up”.
Later he branded the man an “idiot” and “paranoid, overdramatic”, before saying he would be blocking the number, the court heard.
Mr Rowe, of fixed abode, denies allegations lodged by 10 men that he deliberately set out to infect them with HIV.
The trial continues.
