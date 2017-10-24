Olympian Sir Chris Hoy is selling his Ferrari 458 Italia, worth around £140,000, that has another former celebrity owner.

The Scot bought the burgundy supercar, which is capable of 202mph, in 2012 and it has only 13,500 miles on the clock.

Radio 2 presenter and former Top Gear host Chris Evans’ had a short spell as its first owner before it was put up for sale through a car dealer in Lancashire.

Mark Hickman of Silverstone Auctions, which is selling the vehicle, said: “Chris has really enjoyed owning the car, but it’s time for a change. It’s totally unique."