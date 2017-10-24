An Ayrshire cook book writer was treated to VIP treatment after discovering she was the only passenger onboard a flight from Glasgow to Crete.
Karon Grieve, 57, who lives in Dunlop, had all 189 seats to herself on the £46 flight.
The author was told at check-in that only three people had booked onto the four-hour flight to Greece's largest island.
But after the other two passengers failed to show up she had the entire flight to herself and was given the choice of any seat on the plane.
Karon took to Twitter on Monday thanking the airline for rheir VIP tratment: "@jet2tweets Amazing flight Glasgow to Heraklion yesterday I was the only passenger. Captain Laura and crew amazing, felt like a VIP all day!"
During the flight, the pilot gave her a personalised commentary, addressing her over the tannoy by name and pointing out which countries they were flying over.
After landing in Crete, Karon also dodged the long wait for her luggage as she was handed her suitcase right from the plane.
Speaking to the Mail Onlne from Crete, Karon said: 'When I went to the check in desk we were actually having a joke about how many people were on the flight because last year when I was away there was only eight people on the flight."
The Ayrshire author is enjoying a month long holiday in Crete where she is working on her upcoming romantic crime novel A Cosy Crime.
