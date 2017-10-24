THE Scottish economy could receive an £800 million boost if businesses find ways to use food and drink waste which is currently thrown away, a new report has found.

Data from government agency Zero Waste Scotland has revealed that 27 million tonnes of valuable material available in Scotland could be captured and put to use as chemicals, biofuels and other renewable products.

The Biorefining Potential for Scotland report, published today, serves to highlight for the first time the scale of opportunity in the bioeconomy sector.

