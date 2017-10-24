A SCOTS visitor to Dubai is expected to take legal action against accusers after he was freed from jail after his three-month sentence for touching a man's hip was quashed.

Jamie Harron made an emotional return to Glasgow Airport on Tuesday night after saying "no one should have to go through what I went through" while his supporters indicated he will be making a compensation claim.

The 27-year-old, from Stirling, was arrested for public indecency in July for touching the man in a bar but said he was only trying to avoid spilling his drink.

He lost his job and spent £32,000 on legal fees and expenses after police confiscated his passport, leaving him stranded in Dubai.

But the charge was dropped and the sentence overturned following an intervention by the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

He was allowed to leave the country after having his passport returned.

Detained in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates law specialists that have been fighting the electrician's case, says "it is expected" that the Scot will "initiate civil proceedings" against accusers - the businessman who made the complaint and his employers - "as the allegations against him have been definitively proven false and slanderous and have caused him tremendous suffering and financial loss".

Mr Harron, 27, of Stirling told his mother he loved her as they hugged after the intervention by the gulf state's ruler set him free.

The electrician, who had accidentally touched a man's hip, told reporters: "I kept positive all the way through it because I couldn't believe it [had] happened."

He said: "I think it was a bad situation, to be honest. I didn't see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Mr Harron attacked the country’s legal system, describing the situation he found himself as a ‘shambles from the word go’ and admitted he feared he would spend the full term in prison.

"I still couldn't believe it had actually happened and what it was that was going on.

"Even now that I'm actually home, I still can't believe that it was actually three and a half months.

"I'm looking forward to a good night's sleep in my bed. I've been sleeping on my mate's couch for the last three and a half months."

He praised the organisation Detained in Dubai which campaigned to get him freed.

"They've done very well. They've helped me a lot," he said.

The Herron case has again raised concerns about strict laws in Dubai that outlaws certain public behaviour that is considered acceptable in the west.

Around 1.5 million Brits visit the United Arab Emirates every year with Dubai in particular established as a favourite among holidaymakers.

Herron, was on a short stopover in Dubai after working overseas in Afghanistan, when he was arrested after a German businessman complained that he touched him.

He later withdrew his complaint but local prosecutors continued with the case.

In a statement, he said: “The past few months have been up and down and full of worry for everyone. I am arranging flights back home now and can’t wait to see my family.

“It’s going to take me a while to recover. It is hard for my friends to imagine what was going through my head when I was told I would be jailed for months.

“I am struggling to come to terms with being released but will be having dinner with my friends tonight before I leave for good.”