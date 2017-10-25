Violent Scottish prisoners have been boasting about their 'easy' life in jail after posting naked selfies on Facebook.

Michael Roberts uploaded the photographs of himself and fellow inmates Lee Ridgway and killer John Reid from an illegally held mobile phone from inside the high-security Saughton Prison in Edinburgh.

Roberts, 22, told friends online: "Yeah my bro it's so easy in here."  

HeraldScotland:

Lee Ridgway

Police have now launched an investigation into the online pictures.

Scottish Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said reports were being looked into as it is a criminal offence for inmates to have a mobile phone behind bars.

HeraldScotland:

John Reid

Mr Matheson told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I can't comment on that specific allegation because this is a matter that is now under police investigation because it is a criminal offence to have a mobile phone within a prison."

He added: "What I do expect is for this matter to be fully investigated and where there is evidence offences have been committed, for appropriate action to be taken against individuals who have been involved in this activity."