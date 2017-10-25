Former US president George H W Bush has reportedly apologised after an actress accused him of sexual assault.
Heather Lind, 34, alleged the former US leader “sexually assaulted” her when they posed for a photograph several years ago, according to a since deleted Instagram post.
“He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,” she posted, according to the Mail Online.
Loading article content
A spokesman for the former president told the Mail Online: “President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologises if his attempt at humour offended Ms. Lind.”
In the Instagram post, Lind, who has starred in AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies, said the president touched her a second time and “Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again’.”
“His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo,” added Lind.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?