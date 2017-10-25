A new cuddly toy for Rangers fans has been launched called 'TIMMY' bear.

Former Rangers shareholder Mike Ashley's Sports Direct say the bear will be available to buy on November 25 priced at £9.99.

A photo of the bear has appeared on the Sports Direct website drapped in Rangers colours- it's also available with Newcastle and Portsmouth tops.

Loading article content

Gers fans were quick to joke about the kids’ toy on fan forums.

One fan posted: "It's clearly a brand name as they do a Newcastle and Pompey one too but, seriously, do they think bears will buy something named Timmy?"

Another added: "A lot of thought went into that."

One joked: "Perhaps they will change it to Billy the Bear....or maybe not"

Roger McMonagle wrote on Twitter: “You couldn’t make it up!”

While James Doleman joked: "I think Mike Ashley is just trolling them now."

Mike Ashley sold his remaining Rangers shares to fan group Club 1872 in June.