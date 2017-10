SNP MPs lined up to challenge the Scottish Secretary to name one power that would definitely come to the Scottish Parliament as a result of Brexit.

David Mundell was repeatedly asked in the Commons to single out what new powers would be transferred to Holyrood as a result of the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

Speaking during Scotland questions, Mr Mundell told MPs that the Government expected there to be a "significant increase in the decision-making power of each devolved administration" and accused the SNP in Westminster of taking a "pantomime approach" to the issue of powers.

