POLICE have arrested a man following the 'suspicious' death of a 41-year-old in Milton.

The force confirmed today that the 30-year-old has been detained in police custody after the death of Eugene Richards.

We previously reported how Mr Richards was found with serious injuries in a flat in Liddesdale Square on Monday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the circumstances surrounding his death were not revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 30-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the death of the 41 year-old man.

"The 41 year-old man can now be named as Eugene Richards. Relatives are aware and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

The Evening Times reported how residents living nearby heard a convoy of police cars race up to the square after 10pm on Monday.

A cordon was then set up around the entire square with police blocking access to shops including a convenience store, hairdressers and pharmacy.

The flat where Mr Richards died is above the row of shops which are well-used by the Milton community.

Yesterday, two sets of police officers stood guard at either side of the entrance to the flats while another officer with a clipboard redirected motorists who were trying to access the shops.