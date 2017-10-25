AFTER the volume rose several decibels, it took the Speaker to intervene to calm things down as Tories angrily jabbed their fingers at Nationalists and Nationalists angrily jabbed their fingers at Tories.

The cause of the greater Scottish fingerwaggery was Conservative backbencher Luke Graham’s complaint that 17 per cent of homes in Scotland were without superfast broadband and suggested the SNP regime in Edinburgh should engage "constructively" with the Tory one in London to sort the problem out.

Red rag waved, the Nationalist bull responded accordingly. Noses flared and arms thrust upwards as SNP MPs vented their disbelief and indignation.

Such was the raised noise level John Bercow was forced to jump up to intervene, noting: “Very curious hand and finger gestures are being deployed, each trying to outdo the other in terms of eccentricity…”

It has to be said that the finger-wagger-in-chief appeared to be one David Mundell, who seemed to be jabbing his digit in the direction of the Nationalists’ champion Pete Wishart, whom, the Scottish Secretary moments earlier had labelled the SNP’s “doom-monger-in-chief”.

Thezza intervened, complaining to the Nationalist benches how the “members of the SNP come down here to Westminster” and spend a lot of time, talking about more powers for the Scottish Government when, actually, it was “time the Scottish Government got on with using its powers for the benefit of the people in Scotland”.

Much of the PMQs’ ding-dong concerned Universal Credit and the head girl and chief comrade crossing swords on statistics.

One subject that everyone expected to be raised - the suspension of Labour backbencher Jared O’Mara while claims that he called a constituent an "ugly bitch" are investigated - was done so in the most loaded question of the day.

Former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan referred to how next year was the centenary of the first female MP and asked the PM how Mr O’Mara had by his remarks shown encouragement and leadership to young women to enter public life.

Thezza, insisting how she wanted Westminster to be seen as somewhere young women wanted to come to and contribute to national life, noted: “All of us in this House should have due care and attention to the way in which we refer to other people and should show women in public life the respect they deserve.” Quite so.

But it may just be me but due care and attention not to mention respect do not always appear to be the uppermost qualities one associates with the weekly political savaging witnessed in the Commons bear-pit.