A POPULAR fizzy drink produced in Scotland for decades in Scotland has been scrapped, the manufacturers have announced.

Derbyshire-based Cott Beverages, which has seen revenues and profits tumble according to their latest accounts, said it was no longer able to "viably produce" the Sangs Moray Cup range.

The fruit-flavoured drink famed for its bright red colour was made in Macduff, Aberdeenshire and remains popular in the north east.

News it would no longer be sold came as Cott, which has been operating for more than 60 years and employs in excess of 900 staff, announced £24.8m in pre-tax profits, down from £43.6m.

Cott Beverages, which also produces the Scots flavoured water brand macb and proclaims it is "proud to won and manufacture some of the UK's best known and well-loved brands" said it is no longer economical to make Moray Cup and blamed the decision on the sugar tax, which will come into effect across the UK in 2018.

The news provoked outcry on social media websites and a campaign has begun online to save it.

A spokesman for online campaign group Save the Moray Cup called it "sad news".

"It is a much loved drink throughout the country, particularly in the north east and hopefully the decision will be reversed," they said.

"We've seen a big outpouring of support towards the drink on social throughout the last couple of days so hopefully it's owner will decide to continue its production."

There were fears there would be an end to Moray Cup in 2012, when previous makers Sangs went into administration, but Cott Beverages took on the brand.

The drink continued to be produced, but has become increasingly hard to obtain and there is no mention of it on the list of Cott brands on its website.

Cott Beverages said there would be no impact on jobs at the Macduff plant. A Cott Beverages spokeswoman said: “We’re committed to ensuring that the Macduff production plant continues to be successful in light of the changing dynamics of the soft drinks industry, and as a result this means that we are having to make some difficult decisions in relation to our product offerings.

“With the UK sugar tax approaching as well as the cost of materials, we have determined that we are no longer able to viably produce the Sangs Moray Cup range of drinks.

“We would like to thank our consumers for their loyalty and we appreciate that the brand will be missed.

“If at some point in the future circumstances change, then we will revisit our analysis on this range of products.”

A message posted on the Facebook page of food van Portlethen Place to Eat on Tuesday said the drink had been missing from stock for the last few months.

The post continued: "Yesterday I was in the famous drink's home town of Macduff so I thought I'd stop past the factory/warehouse and bring some home for you loyal customers.

"Alas no I could not do this as they've now discontinued making it!

"#bringbackmoraycup Spread the word folks."