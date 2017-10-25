DAVID Mundell has signalled that the UK Government will shortly publish a list of which powers from Brussels will be devolved to the Scottish Parliament and which will not be.
During Scottish Questions in the Commons, the Secretary of State came under a repeated challenge from SNP MPs to name a single power that might go to Holyrood post Brexit.
He stressed that the Government expected there to be a "significant increase in the decision-making power of each devolved administration" and accused the SNP of taking a "pantomime approach" to the issue of more powers.
But his response was described as "fluff" by the SNP's David Linden, who argued "there was absolutely no substance” to the Scottish Secretary’s assertion.
His Nationalist colleague and fellow Glasgow MP, Patrick Grady, said people heard Mr Mundell talk of a “powers bonanza” following withdrawal from the EU and repeated the challenge for him to name a single one going to Holyrood.
The Secretary of State insisted engagement on more powers would be with the Scottish Government and accused SNP MPs of “grandstanding”.
He declared: "I believe in devolution, I'm committed to devolution and I want to see the maximum number of powers transferred. The SNP don't believe in devolution."
The SNP’s Tommy Sheppard asked when would the UK Government publish a schedule setting out which powers would go to Holyrood and which would go to Westminster post Brexit.
Mr Mundell replied: “I’m hopeful in early course we will be able to publish exactly that sort of list.”
He added: "We will deliver and the people of Scotland will see that we have."
Earlier, Pete Wishart, the Perth MP called for the UK Government to publish its Brexit analysis on Scotland so “we know the full scale of this disastrous Tory Brexit”.
Mr Mundell replied that it would not be Scottish Questions “if we didn’t hear from the doom-monger-in-chief,” noting how the UK Government would share its analysis with the SNP administration but would not make public anything that would harm the UK’s negotiating position in the Brussels talks
