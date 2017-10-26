The UK's first underwater concert will be staged today - with musicians and singers performing while completely submerged in water.
The Tramway, in Glasgow, will host the show which has been nine years in the making.
It will involve five Danish singers and musicians who will perform in vast tanks of water that will glow in a darkened gallery space.
The performance has involved deep sea divers as well as scientists, and instrument-makers who have designed custom-made instruments to playing underwater.
AquaSonic, by the Danish company Between Music, melds whale song and chamber music to produce what has been described as an "otherworldly event".
The performance will feature a hydraulophone, violin, electromagnetic harp, chimes and percussions.
Cryptic's Artistic Director Cathie Boyd said: "Cryptic is thrilled to be able to open Sonica 2017 with an unmissable UK premiere of one of the most jaw-dropping concerts you're likely to see.
"AquaSonic is truly unlike anything audiences will have experienced before and to be able to show it to UK audiences for the first time is an honour for Sonica and Glasgow."
AquaSonic will be held at Tramway on October 26 and 27.
