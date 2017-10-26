A MISSING man has been found on the banks of the River Clyde days after he vanished.

Taxi driver Andrew Charles was discovered at around 2.20pm on Wednesday on the banks of the River Clyde near to the David Livingston Centre, Blantyre.

Police Scotland confirmed the discovery today and said that, although formal identification has still to take place, it is believed to be the 54-year-old.
Andrew Charles

He had been missing from his home in Blantyre since Tuesday, October 24, and his relatives have been informed.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

It had been previously reported how police launched a major search for Mr Charles who had been dealing with personal issues when he vanished.

His disappearance was described as out of character.