Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie has pressed the First Minister to "restore lost value in people's pay" to public sector workers by committing to an above inflation increase in their wages.
He said 1% public sector pay cap, which the Scottish Government has pledged to lift, has led to a 14% real terms drop in wages in the past five years.
Speaking at First Minister Questions, he said: "The commitment has been given to lift the 1% pay cap but no commitment has yet been given to an inflation-based increase, a real terms increase, restoring the lost value in people's pay that they have suffered over recent years."
Loading article content
He highlighted SNP Katie Forbes saying in a recent television interview the public sector pay increase should be at or above inflation.
He added: "We also heard a wider range of voices from multiple political parties accepting the basic Green proposition that fairer rates and bands of taxation can raise adequate revenue to fund our public services without resulting in cuts elsewhere and without cutting the pay of public service workers."
Mr Harvie questioned Nicola Sturgeon if she agreed with the premise that an above inflation pay increase for the public sector workers could given through fairer tax policies, without hitting low earners.
She said agreed with much of the sentiment but said the government had to take "proper decisions" and the detail of the public sector pay policy would be confirmed when the budget is published.
She added: "I think given the continuation of austerity, given the implications of Brexit that are becoming clearer by the day, we do need to ask ourselves in parliament how to use our still limited tax powers in order to protect our public services and provide the infrastructure that businesses need to thrive."
The First Minister said a discussion paper on the issue would be published next week.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?