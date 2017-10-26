THE first oil and gas jobs bounce back since the worldwide oil price crash is now being forecast as employers expect more new positions to be created than lost over the next year.

A new survey of employers and workers found that after a devastating four years new research shows that for the first time since 2014 the oil and gas industry expects a net increase in jobs in the sector over the next 12 months.

Since the price of oil crashed in 2014 it is estimated that more than 440,000 jobs have been cut in the sector worldwide.

However, with the price of oil having stabilised since July this year, new research by recruiter NES Global Talent and oilandgasjobsearch.com shows that almost 90 per cent of employers expect staffing levels to either increase or remain the same in 2018.

The survey shows that in total almost 60 per cent of employers expect to recruit significantly over the next year.

Of those almost a quarter - 23 per cent - of employers expect to increase their workforce by five per cent; almost a fifth, (19 per cent) expect to increase staffing by between five and 10 per cent; and more than a sixth (17 per cent) by more than 10 per cent.

Almost a third of employers expect staffing levels to remain the same and just 11 per cent of employers expect to cut jobs.

In total NES Global Talent and oilandgasjobsearch.com surveyed more than 3,000 employers and almost 7,000 workers as part of their Oil and Gas Outlook 2017 report.

Tig Gilliam, of NES Global Talent, said: “Globally we are now increasingly confident that the market supports increased investment in the energy sector.

"Energy companies with the support of their partners have right-sized their organisations for the current levels of activity.

"With a stabilised price environment and lower cost profile more and more assets offer attractive returns on investment and operations.

"This increasing activity is leading the higher performing companies to refocus on recruiting quality people to lead and deliver value.

“While this activity is being led by a sharp increase in investment in U.S. shale, there has also been an uptick in capital projects being approved which will positively impact the industry across all regions.

"With our own staff operating in over 60 countries, the increasingly positive tone of our clients and contractors is a welcome signal of the turnaround in the market and the participants in this survey echo that sentiment.”

Alex Fourlis, Managing Director of Oilandgasjobsearch.com, said: “There is a sense of positivity throughout the guide the likes of which we haven’t seen since 2013 and can be read as an indication of a potential stabilisation of the oil market.

"This is key to kick-start projects that haven’t been viable for a while and will have a positive effect on job volume and salaries across the industry.

"Comparing the number of jobs posted throughout the industry year to date to the end of July vs the same period in 2016, there has been a two per cent increase year on year with jobs from corporates up by eight per cent.”

Last month Oil & Gas UK said a flurry of deals in the North Sea this year had shown some investors have faith in the area.