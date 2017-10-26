Major rush hour delays have hit Scotland's busiest motorway after a police incident.

Both sides of the M8 were closed at junction 25 Hillington, near Glasgow, leading to lengthy rush hour queues from around 4pm after a man climbed on to an overhead sign.

At one point motorists were being turned around but the road reopened shortly after 5pm.

Eastbound queues stretched back to junction 29 St James and to junction 14 Fruit Market for westbound traffic.

Police Scotland tweeted: "Apologies for delay on the M8. Road users thanked for the assistance and patience."