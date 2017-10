An historic hoard of artefacts from the Viking age, found in a Scottish field, has been saved for the nation.

Now experts at the National Museum of Scotland, which has secured ownership of the Galloway Hoard by raising £1.98m, are to spent around two years uncovering the secrets of the cache, which was found by a metal detectorist in 2014.

The museum (NMS) hope to tour part or the whole of the hoard to locations around Scotland, and also stage an exhibition in Dumfries and Galloway, where it was found.

Loading article content