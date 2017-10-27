JOEY Barton has called for an apology after being targeted for online abuse over what he said was an 'misinterpreted' Celtic 'abuse' comment.

The 35-year-old former Rangers player stirred up a row after responding to a tweet from Michael Johnstone asking “Did you get the kids the new Celtic tops?”

Barton, who played five times in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, replied on Thursday: “Careful with the kids and Celtic in the same sentence Michael. Don’t want folk getting the wrong idea.”

Followers expressed their disgust on Twitter over what they considered was a reference to child abuse and some went over the top resorting to abuse themselves.

One named Euan, who Barton highlighted to his 3.3 million followers said: "Hope your kid gets ran [sic] over ya f***ing mutant."

Barton responded saying: "I don't want my kids to get accused of supporting Celtic and your tweet is about them getting run over. Celtic fan?"

Another called Brian added: "Fancy a square go Joey? I’d love to put you in hospital you *****."

The oft-outspoken footballer also responded to Elliot Irvine who called him "a h**met" adding: "Your grandchildren will be Celtic fans".

Paddy Mullaney‏ had more considered criticism, telling Barton: "Joey you've got two children and you're joking about child abuse. Talk me through it."

And Lisbon Lion said: "That's very poor Joey, if you're a man at all you'd delete that. There are morons on Twitter no doubt but a man in his position should surely rise above it?"

On Friday morning Barton said he had been misinterpreted saying: "Seems I have upset a section of the Celtic fans. Think you have misread my comment back. I've never heard of any child abuse at Celtic.

"I was simply stating that the guy shouldn't put my kids and Celtic in the same sentence because Celtic fans like to claim, I'm a Celtic fan.

"Which I'm not. Neither are my kids. Other than going to RC [Roman Catholic] school as a kid and being bought a Celtic jersey as a kid by my gran.

"I was also bought Milan, Barca, Dortmund, PSV Eindhoven jerseys amongst others. This isn't in my eyes being a fan. It's being a kid.

"To jump to me making jokes about child abuse. I've never heard or read of any child abuse at Celtic. How could I make a joke about it?

"A few people need to re-read my comments and think about an apology. Some comments were disgusting to say the least. Strange world twitter."

It is the latest in a long line of controversies surrounding Barton.

July 2004 – Sparks a mass brawl in a pre-season "friendly" against Doncaster.

December 2004 – A Christmas bash for Manchester City players sees him stub a lit cigar into the eye of young team-mate Jamie Tandy. He is fined six weeks' wages by City.

June 2005 – Involved in a spat with a 15-year-old Everton fan at City's team hotel in Bangkok. Again he is fined by City.

October 2006 – The bad blood with Everton fans continues in 2006 when he drops his shorts in the direction of home fans at Goodison Park. He is fined and warned by the FA for his conduct.

March 2007 – Arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage in an incident involving a taxi driver. He is alleged to have ripped out the cabbie's radio because he would not wait at a McDonald's drive-through while Barton got food. He is later found not guilty of vandalising the taxi. His cousin, Joshua Wilson, 19, admitted doing the damage.

May 2007 – Involved in a training ground incident with Manchester City team-mate Ousmane Dabo, who presses charges. Barton admits assault and in July 2008 is given a four-month suspended jail sentence. In November 2008 he is also given a six-match ban, with a further six suspended, after admitting an FA violent conduct charge relating to the incident.

December 2007 – Sits out Newcastle's Boxing Day game through injury, but goes drinking in Liverpool city centre afterwards. In the early hours of December 27 he gets into a row in a McDonald's and violence again breaks out. Drunk, Barton straddles his victim, punching him repeatedly in the face. He is refused bail and is forced to spend the New Year behind bars.

May 2008 - Admits assault and affray and is jailed for six months, of which he serves 74 days at Strangeways prison in Manchester.

November 2008 – Escapes FA action after an on-pitch incident involving Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor. Media reports claim Barton made a racial slur but Agbonlahor decides not to pursue disciplinary action.

November 2010 – Charged with violent conduct by the FA after allegedly punching Blackburn's Morten Gamst Pedersen during their Premier League match.

January 2012 – Is sent-off against Norwich City for headbutting Norwich's Bradley Johnson. The decision is vigorously contested by Barton but he loses his appeal.

February 2012 – Makes a series of online comments about John Terry ahead of his trial for an alleged racist remark but escapes prosecution from the Attorney General.

June 2012 – Is fined six weeks wages and stripped of the club captaincy by QPR after being sent off for elbowing Carlos Tevez in the final match of the season against Manchester City.

January 2013 – Involved in Twitter row with former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann - calling him a "maggot" and a "dog" after Loic Remy decided to move to QPR and not Newcastle.

September 2016 – Is suspended by Rangers for three weeks after having a meeting with manager Mark Warburton. When asked if he is still a Rangers player by a reporter, he responds: "I think so."

November 2016 - Rangers terminate Joey Barton's contract with immediate effect .