Macaques have been having fun pinching monkey nuts from pumpkins as they get into the Halloween spirit at a Stirlingshire Safari Park.
Keepers say the animals have been intrigued by the scarecrow pumpkin heads filled with seasonal treats.
Blair Drummond Safari Park manager Gary Gilmour said: "We had some monkey nuts inside the pumpkins and they kept trying to run away with them.
"The animals love this time of the year, when the animal keepers give them their pumpkin enrichment treats.
"Our troop of 28 macaques enjoyed the pumpkins, especially the pumpkin hedgehog, decorated with monkey nuts sticking out.
"Over the weekend we will be putting pumpkins around the animal reserve and we will also be having a competition for the kids to find pumpkins around Pets' Farm."
