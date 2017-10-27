Marco Pierre White

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill is located within Hotel Indigo Glasgow and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Express lunch offering from £6.95 for 1 course and a soft drink and pre-theatre menu from £15.95 for 2 courses (available 7 days).

The A la Carte menu is designed and cooked to the specifications set out by Marco himself. A new menu launches mid-October.

Christmas dining packages are available from £25pp and a full refurbishment of the property is about to be completed.

www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/steakhouse-bar-and-grill/glasgow

https://www.facebook.com/mpwglasgow

Kyloe Restaurant & Grill

THIS is Edinburgh’s first gourmet steak restaurant. The name Kyloe, an old Scots word for Highland beef cattle, was chosen for the restaurant as it represents the strength and versatility of Scottish beef produce.

They use cuts from pedigree Aberdeen Angus – supplied by some of Scotland’s top farms and butchers – to bring our customers the best possible steak experience.

The first floor restaurant can be found in The Rutland Hotel at Edinburgh’s West End and boasts enviable views of Edinburgh Castle. They are open from 12pm for lunch and 5pm for dinner serving menus created by award-winning head chef John Rutter. Table reservations can be made online or by phone on 0131 229 3402.

www.kyloerestaurant.com

www.facebook.com/KyloeRestaurant

Chop House

Chop House serves the best British beef, dry aged and butchered in house alongside a mouth watering array of cocktails and wine. The brand currently has two sites in Edinburgh, the original venue on Leith’s Constitution Street and their most recent venture in The Arches on East Market St.

The restaurant has gained a reputation for serving beef from some of the country’s best suppliers and places sharing culture at the heart of the menu, with larger cuts such as chateaubriand and porterhouse amongst the most popular.

All their beef is dry aged for a minimum of 35 days and they often experiment with in house dry-agers, serving beef that has been aged for even longer to maximise flavour and tenderness. Their open flame charcoal grills imbue the beef with a smoky flavour that is unforgettable.

Each venue has a series of weekly events including Corkage Club, Steak & Sides, Bloody Mary Breakfast & Sunday….the day of roast!

Chop House Leith & Market St. are both open from 12pm Monday - Friday & from 10am on Saturday & Sunday.

www.chophousesteak.co.uk

www.facebook.com/chophousesteak/

The Waterside Bistro



Between 1985 and 2001, this illustrious restaurant on the banks of the river Tyne, was run by local businessman James Logan Findlay. Now, in 2017, history will repeat itself in somewhat romantic fashion as sons James and Jack take on the fantastic opportunity of running the Waterside Bistro.

The East Lothian countryside provides plentiful ingredients for a choice of well-presented bistro classics and sharing platters as well as freshly sourced seafood from our popular restaurant section. Locally sourced meat provided by John Gilmour butcher for over 30 years.

Our outdoor tables allow views of the beautiful river Tyne. A great spot for outdoor drinking by the river, weather permitting of course.

www.thewatersidebistro.co.uk

www.facebook.com/thewatersidebistrohaddington

Colintraive Hotel



The Colintraive Hotel is hidden away on Argyll's Secret Coast in the quiet village of Colintraive. Located within a Designated Area of Outstanding Beauty on the edge of The Loch Lomond National Park, we are less than 2 hours from Glasgow.

The Hotel has four lovely bedrooms, contemporary new ensuites, super comfy beds and stunning sea views across to the Island of Bute. Sailors are welcome to use our sailors' facilities and our six moorings located close to the hotel. They have capacity forrom 15 - 65 tones.

The cosy Gastro Pub with sea views and wood burning stove, serves amazing local sea food including Hand Dived King Scallops and Kyles Of Bute Langoustines, the best of beef from the Island of Bute and Winston Churchill's game. The elegant Restaurant, also with sea views, is perfect for special occasions and small weddings.

Pets are very welcome, and resident black Lab Caeser is available for buddy walkies too. Colintraive is a delightful coastal village where eagles, red squirrels, seals, deer and basking sharks are regular sights.

Autumn is a delightful time of the year on the Scottish west coast, and we are delighted to offer you a special offer. Book directly and you will receive two nights for the price of one during November and December of this year.

Visit www.colintraivehotel.com to find out more or call directly on 01700 841 207

No. 22 Barr & Grill



No.22 bar & grill is modern dining with a twist.

You can feel the atmosphere, but it’s chilled.

You can hear the music but it’s not too loud.

You can tell it’s great food, but it’s down to earth.

It’s a good night done right.

Eat@22 -An electric mix of flavours from across the globe.

Private dining: Party all night with the exclusive use of a private dining room.

Drink@22 - All the flavours and a few off the beaten track surprises, served cold with love.

www.22ayr.com

www.facebook.com/22ayr/

Kilted Lobster



Kilted Lobster is an award-winning boutique seafood restaurant nestled in the heart of Stockbridge. Serving the highest-quality sustainably and ethically sourced Scottish seafood, game and beef, alongside delicious vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, Kilted Lobster truly has something for every palate, with a carefully considered wine list to match.

If you’re struggling to choose between the delicious meat and seafood options, why not sample the best of both and try the dry-aged beef ﬁllet with creel-caught langoustines? Don’t forget to leave room for afters so you can sample the ever-changing Scottish cheese selection, wild Scottish berries, or perhaps one of the many Scottish gins or whiskies.

Named Ethical Eating Destination 2017 at the Scottish Food Awards, and shortlisted for Seaﬁsh and Caterer’s 2017 Seafood Restaurant of the Year, Kilted Lobster continues to make a difference in the community by providing cookery classes, hospitality training, educational opportunities and support for those in food poverty. Kilted Lobster has become both a destination restaurant and a neighbourhood favourite.

Shortlisted: Top 10 BEST SEAFOOD Restaurant in the UK

Winners of the Scottish Food and Drink Awards: Best Ethical Restaurant Award, Real and Local Food Gold Medal Award, Highly Recommended Restaurant Award

www.facebook.com/kiltedlobster

www.kiltedlobster.com