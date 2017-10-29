THE ROBOTS are coming....and women must ensure they have better access to jobs in science and technology.

A study by think-tank Future Advocacy released earlier this month argued that "supercharged" technological change over the next 15 years could dwarf the impact of the industrial revolution. It is estimated that up to 40 per cent of jobs could be automated within a generation.

The World Economic Forum has identified that women will be disproportionately disadvantaged – while three jobs could be lost for every job gained for men, five could be lost for every job for women.

The union Unite is raising concerns that women will be unfairly penalised unless more is done to ensure they have opportunities in growth sectors such as science, technology, engineering and manufacturing (STEM).

Paralegals are amongst jobs, often done by women, that are expected to be affected by future automation, while work is already going on creating home help robots which may impact on the care sector.

Elaine Dougall, regional equalities officer for Unite, said that as the automation of services like banking and check-outs had already had an impact on the workplace it was essential that women had "a place at the table" in terms of discussions on the issue.

"We are all seeing a change in our work places," she said. "There are many concerns raised by our members. But it's important that we embrace automation and make sure that women have the same opportunities. In the past science, technical and engineering jobs have been seen as men's jobs. But as these are the growth areas we need to make sure that women also have the same access.

Dave Moxham, of the Scottish Trade Union Congress (STUC), said: "Automation can be seen as both a problem and an opportunity for women. The washing machine made domestic chores easier, but also eradicated the community spirit of the steamie. Similarly, automation in the workplace today will have pros and cons.

"Whilst many of Scotland’s women workers are in low paid and semi-skilled jobs, there is concern that automation will reduce work and roles where women are based. However, there is also a great opportunity to upskill our workforce by investing in STEM-based sectors which will allow women the skills to take advantage of new job opportunities which automation creates such as research, design and programming.

He continued, "Unfortunately too many STEM jobs are male dominated. It is imperative that we support women to work in these sectors, and ensure that access to high quality jobs is available to women in the future."

Minister for Employability and Training Jamie Hepburn confirmed that automation was already high up the agenda with the STUC scheduled to discuss the issue with the First Minister next month.

He said: "The STEM Strategy that we are taking forward, and which was published last week, has many elements designed to improve female participation in studying STEM subjects and working in STEM-related careers, and Skills Development Scotland is working to an Equality Action Plan to reduce gender imbalances across modern apprenticeships, including those related to STEM. This is a hugely important body of the work for the Scottish Government."