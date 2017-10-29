POLICE are appealing for information after a father was attacked and hospitalised in a residential area in the south side of Glasgow in front of his three-year-old child.
The attack, which took place near Queens Park in Shawlands, was made in broad daylight and was described as "despicable" by police investigating the crime.
It is understood that the 26-year-old man, who is believed to live locally, was pushing this three-year-old son along Venard Gardens, just off Pollokshaws Road in the leafy enclave of Strathbungo, just before 11am on Saturday morning. He was approached by a man who demanded he hand over his phone and when he refused he was attacked and injured in front of his toddler. The suspect then fled the scene.
Loading article content
Police and an ambulance were called and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. Medical staff described his condition as stable.
Locals said police had been carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area, as well as questioning local business owners, as they checked for witnesses. Although they described the street where the attack took place as "quiet", the area is popular with young families and on the edge of a busy road, with several pubs, cafes and shops nearby.
One local mother, who was walking past the corner of Venard Gardens just minutes after the attack said a police car pulled into the street with siren blaring, closely followed by an ambulance. "It's a horrendous thing to happen to someone in front of their young child," she added.
Police said they are still investigating and have not issued a description of the man although they claimed he was "of gaunt appearance."
Detective Constable Gary Cassidy, from the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan, said: "This appears to have been a random attack in broad daylight. To target an innocent member of the public with a young child is utterly despicable. Thankfully the child was not injured and appeared to be unaware of what was happening – however it is absolutely imperative that we trace the callous individual responsible.
"Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to please come forward.
"Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to assist you."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.