PAT Rafferty, Unite’s Scottish secretary, hit back at the criticisms of his union. Addressing Unite’s Scottish Policy Conference in Aviemore yesterday, he said: “Let me make it abundantly clear.
“Accusations of Unite trying to ‘fix’ the leadership election are absolutely outrageous and totally unfounded.
“Unite has broken no rules and has complied with all the requirements laid down to us by the Scottish Labour Party. The party itself has confirmed this to be the case.”
He added that he had a “message” for Sarwar supporter Ian Murray: “Don’t try and use Unite in an attempt to cover up your own failing campaign for Anas Sarwar.
“Try getting on with your job – instead of backstabbing your leader and resigning from your post.
“It’s people like you who are doing more damage to this party than anything else. It’s not Unite who are rigging the vote. It’s not Unite giving false news stories to the media.”
