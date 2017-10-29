FORMER Labour education minister Hugh Henry, who is backing Leonard, delivered a coded attack on Sarwar for sending his children to a private school.
Henry, who was an MSP between 1999 and 2016, said: “It’s wrong that parents can still buy privilege in education while our comprehensive system is denied the resources to deliver a first-class education for all.”
He also appeared to have a dig at Sarwar’s family firm not paying the real living wage to all its employees.
Sarwar relinquished his multi-million-pound shareholding in the firm after this newspaper revealed the wages being offered at the Glasgow cash-and-carry business, United Wholesale (Scotland).
Henry said of Leonard: “He has also been a longstanding campaigner against poverty and inequality.
“As a trade union organiser he fought against low pay, taking on employers and shareholders who tried to hide behind excuses to avoid paying a living wage.”
