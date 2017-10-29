The X Factor’s first live show of the current series was dwarfed in the ratings by Strictly Come Dancing, which entertained double the viewers with its Halloween-themed episode.

Saturday night’s X Factor, which saw judge Simon Cowell absent from the panel and singer Spencer Sutherland become the first to leave the competition, was watched by an average of 5.1 million viewers.

This is slightly less than half of the average audience for Strictly, which had 10.6 million viewers tune in for the spooky dance floor happenings.

