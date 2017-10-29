FIREBUGS set a number of cars and wheelie bins ablaze in Paisley, police have said.
Officers are investigating the offences, reported to have taken place between 2-4am on Friday, October 27.
The spate of wilful fire-raising incidents occurred in the Blackhall and Todholm areas, as well as Paisley town centre.
Four cars were left "extensively damaged" as a result, according to investigators.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding these incidents and officers are currently examining CCTV and speaking to residents.
Gordon Boughen, detective constable with Paisley CID, said: “Thankfully nobody was injured as a result of these reckless acts; however, there could have been far more serious consequences and it is vital that we trace the individual responsible.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Blackhall, Todholm or Paisley Town Centre areas in the early hours of Friday morning to please come forward if they noticed anything untoward.
“In particular I would like to speak to a person who was riding an off-road motorbike in the Paisley area that morning as they may have information to assist with our enquiries."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 0453 of Friday, October 27. Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.
