GORDON Brown today recalls how he once woke up in Downing Street, fearing that he might go completely blind.

The revelation comes as the former Prime Minister bares his soul in his memoirs - My Life, Our Times – to be published in full next week.

In a deeply personalised account of his time at the top of British politics, the 66-year-old former Labour leader also admits that his reserve of character and lack of public empathy meant that he was “not an ideal fit” for the modern era of “touchy-feely politics”.

The book recounts one of the most troubling times Mr Brown experienced in No 10, involving his eyesight.

The former Fife MP had, aged 16, lost his left eye and some vision in his right following a kick to the head during a school rugby match.

Months after entering No 10, stories began to emerge about his limited eyesight; how he could only see very large print and how once at a party conference he could not find an exit.

But one day in 2009 Mr Brown recalls how he feared he might lose his sight completely.

For days, he had continued with normal Government business, including chairing Cabinet; all the while not telling colleagues he could not see properly.

“When I woke up in Downing Street one Monday in September, I knew something was very wrong. My vision was foggy.

“That morning, I was to visit the City Academy in Hackney to speak about our education reform agenda. I kept the engagement, doing all I could to disguise the fact that I could see very little; discarding the prepared notes and speaking extemporaneously.”

After the event he was rushed to an eye hospital, where he recalls “to my shock” the doctor discovered his right eye had a torn retina in two places and an operation was urgently needed.

A second opinion was sought from a friend and retired surgeon, who concluded surgery was not necessary unless the vision deteriorated.

“I am grateful the retina has held to this day and I feel lucky beyond words,” declares Mr Brown.