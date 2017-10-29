FOR such a proud politician, convinced like many others of the rightness of his policies, it is something of a revelation to hear Gordon Brown open up about his failings while in power.

Apart from the personal fears for his eyesight and what are expected to be harrowing details of the loss of his daughter Jennifer, the initial extracts from his autobiography about how the former Prime Minister sees himself are the most insightful.

At times, his memoirs reads as if he is on the psychiatrist’s chair, trying to sort out in his own mind how it all went wrong in 2010; attempting 10 years after the event to put the jigsaw pieces together.

