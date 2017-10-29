Strictly Come Dancing contestant Susan Calman took a day off social media to rediscover her “joy” after a series of negative messages from online trolls.
The comedian, 42, said she needed a break after receiving unpleasant comments about her weight and her moves on the dancefloor.
She told her 137,000 followers on the site: “Thanks for all the lovely tweets. As for the not so nice ones 1) I know I’m not thin 2) I’m not the best dancer.
“And that’s ok with me.”
She said in a second tweet: “I’m not the most self confident person and I do take things personally.
“Taking the day off here to build up the joy again. Back soon xx.”
Calman returned to Twitter after a few hours to make it clear that her messages were not spoilers for Sunday night’s results show, when fans will find out the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the BBC competition.
“Popped back on here just to be clear I haven’t posted any spoilers.
“None of my tweets relate to the results. I would never do that,” she insisted.
Later she assured her followers that she had “found my joy”, tweeting a sweet picture of dozing cats that warmed fans’ hearts.
“I agree that is what joy looks like. I myself have a similar version,” one follower tweeted.
Another said: “We love you. They love you. All’s good.”
