Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has been spotted filming in Glasgow for his latest hit show, as the city centre streets were transformed into 1980s New York.
The Sherlock actor is playing the lead role in new Sky Atlantic mini-series, Melrose.
And the production team behind the show, based on the classic Edward St Aubyn novels, transformed Glasgow into the Big Apple for filming today.
Oscar-nominated Cumberbatch was seen wearing an eye patch over his right eye, as he walked down the Glasgow streets.
At one point during the scene, Cumberbatch stopped, looked at his watch, and darted off in a hurry across the road into traffic.
Onlookers at St Vincent Street excitedly took pictures of Cumberbatch in the street, which resembled 1982 New York.
Yellow taxis lined the street in the Glasgow city centre, which was made out to look like Lexington Avenue and East 52 Street.
A classic hot dog stand, newspaper vending machines and a colourful florist stall were all put in place on the fictional New York street.
Each episode of the five-part series will be based on a different book and will take place over a few intense days in Melrose's life.
It is thought the series will air in 2018 and will also be shot in locations including London and the south of France.
