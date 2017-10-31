THE multi-million pound revamp of the renowned Citizen's Theatre is set to be boosted by a major new financial boost from Glasgow City Council.

A £2.5m grant towards the thorough revamp of the theatre is to be considered by the city's administration committee this Thursday.

The cash for the theatre Gorbals will be a significant contribution to the £20.8m cost of the refurbishment.

The money comes from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF), a Scottish Government budget developed with local authorities.

It is used to deliver "large-scale improvements to deprived areas."

The council said "focuses on projects that engage and involve local communities and those that can demonstrate the ability to deliver sustainable regeneration."

Councillor Kenny McLean, convener for Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm at Glasgow City Council said a series of such awards, including the money for the Citizens Theatre, will "help to deliver key regeneration projects in different areas of the city, and I am delighted to see the hard work of the council and our partners bearing fruit in this way.

"Communities across Glasgow will benefit from these projects in many ways when they are complete."

The Citizens Theatre redevelopment is seen as a key regeneration project within Gorbals.

It is one of a handful of heritage buildings left in the much-changed area and "has significant community and historical relevance for the city of Glasgow and specifically for the Gorbals."

The Citizens Theatre’s is the most radical redevelopment of the category B listed building in its 139 year history.

Plans include improved accessibility across the entire building, stabilising its Victorian features, a new bar and café, a reworked stage, and new rehearsal, learning and studio spaces.

The award of £2.5m from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund would bring the total raised to date to £15.3m.

Judith Kilvington, executive director of the Citizens Theatre, said: "This is a major milestone in the planning and fundraising for our building redevelopment and recognises the significant contribution to community regeneration at the heart of the project.

"The Citizens Theatre is essential to the vibrancy of the local Gorbals community and the redevelopment will act as a catalyst for further cultural and commercial development as well as playing a vital role in the well-being of our local communities."

The project has already received £4.9m from the Heritage Lottery Fund, among others.

Linda Malone, chair of the New Gorbals Housing Association and local resident, said: "We consider the redevelopment of the Citizens Theatre as the single most important investment proposal in the Gorbals and fundamental to its community, economic and social regeneration."