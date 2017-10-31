THROUGHOUT the 2014 referendum campaign, I struggled to identify much of merit on the Yes side. From my perspective, this is what it amounted to: relentless, feral online abuse; Better Together posters violently defaced or ripped down; perfectly decent No-supporting politicians and activists screamed at in the street; the most mediocre of independence-supporting politicians treated like movie stars; godawful poetry, songs and plays; a worrying blindness to hard economic fact; a gallusness built on hot air and naivety posing as intellectual seriousness. It was horrible, and, yes, it gave me the Scottish cringe good and hard.

It was all the more difficult to access empathy or see the good heart in separatism when Unionists were dismissed by Alex Salmond as “Team UK” in contrast to Yes voters’ “Team Scotland”. This bracketing of us as somehow lesser Scots was a base attempt at delegitimisation and, given nationalism’s dark history, inevitably rang alarm bells, a fact that seemed to give our First Minister and his fervent fans little pause for thought. It was unnerving that the wider movement sometimes came across as one long howl of rage. Its most strident supporters could give the impression that something was missing from their lives – that things hadn’t quite worked out for them and that independence was a revenge for this lack. I remember one Labour campaigner telling me that whenever she walked through an untidy garden to chap a door that was then answered by a middle-aged man who clearly lived alone, nine times out of 10 he’d be a Yes voter. And an angry one, at that.

For us, then, the Yes campaign didn’t feel very civic or joyous. It was the opposite of persuasive. But I know that those on the other side of the argument could produce a charge sheet every bit as brutal – and, to us, unfair and partial - against Better Together and its supporters.

