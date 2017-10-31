A FORMER Scottish Labour party activist is attempting to become the first non-Nordic European elected to help run the capital of Denmark.
Shetlander Keith Gray is a candidate for the Social Democrats in the Copenhagen city council elections on November 21.
He is a former member of the Labour Party’s Scottish Policy Forum, worked on Labour MSP’s 1999 campaign for Holyrood, and worked in the parliamentary office of the former Scottish Education Minister, Peter Peacock.
Mr Gray said his nomination sent a “clear signal to British Brexiteers” about EU values.
He said: “Just like the millions of Brits that live in other EU countries, I feel a part of the community of the city I live in and I’m glad that the Social Democrats in Copenhagen feel the same way and have decided to field me as a candidate in their capital city.
“Denmark is not the biggest destination for Brits living in Europe, but most of us still worry about whether or not we will have the right to remain here after the UK leaves the EU. If I get elected, I will of course push for Copenhagen to do what it can to help the Brits living here.”
