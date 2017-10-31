JUPP Heynckes, the Bayern Munich head coach, sidestepped the issue of the phantom handball which led to his side’s crucial opening goal against Celtic but said his Hallowe’en visit to Glasgow had been every bit as difficult as he had expected it to be.

The Bavarian giants joined Paris St Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League as a result of this victory, which was recorded despite the experienced 72-year-old coach freshen up his starting line-up for the challenge of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

Having said that, with a quarter of an hour to play, and Callum McGregor having equalised Kinglsey Coman's controversial opener, that decision seemed like something of a risk.

Read more: Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Third place at best for Celtic but Scottish champions give Bayern a fright

“I changed the team because I had to take into account the players’ conditioning and their training,” said Heynckes. “It was difficult for us. But we knew it would be a difficult game, we knew it would be challenging but we have to compliment the players. Celtic played an amazing game today, their fans were a super support, and it was a wonderful experience for us here.”

If a sign of how rattled the visitors were during that second half was Arturo Vidal, the Chile midfielder, storming off the pitch with a face like thunder when he was replaced, Heynckes said he had to make the decisions for the benefit of the whole team and praised the winning goal from midfielder Javi Martinez. On what was one of the Spaniard’s rare ventures forward, he leapt well to aim a fine downward header past Craig Gordon, ending up sustaining a bloodied face in the process.

“Javi Martinez can be very dangerous when he is in this position, in front of goal,” said Heynckes. “He is also very important in defence for us.

Read more: Craig Gordon irked by manner of goals Celtic conceded in Bayern defeat​

“I understand that he [Vidal] was frustrated at being substituted,” he added. “I was a footballer myself, I know how it feels. I can totally comprehend this reaction but I have to take into account the whole team and make the decisions accordingly.

“From the start, obviously it is not my ideal choice to have to replace a striker with a midfield player like James Rodriguez, but I had no choice. In my opinion, the team did very well. Lewandowski has looked good in training and should be ready for Borussia Dortmund.”

Arjen Robben, who received a warm ovation from the Celtic fans when he was substituted, caught up afterwards with Brendan Rodgers, who he knew from their time together with Chelsea. “I hadn’t seen him for a long time and saw him briefly after the game," said Rodgers. “We were very close when we worked at Chelsea. He’s getting a bit older now but he’s still an outstanding, top class player.”