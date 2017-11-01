The Royal Navy has been having a rough ride in the news of late, what with sex and drugs scandals on nuclear-armed submarines, aircraft carriers with no aircraft, and proposed cuts to landing ships and the Royal Marines amongst other issues.

Now we learn from the National Audit Office that “equipment cannibalisation” is rife in the Senior Service. In other words, bits have to be taken from some ships, submarines, aircraft and so on and handed over to keep others working and operational. Conversely, of course, those from which the equipment is taken become unavailable.

During 2016-17 there were 795 instances of cannibalisation in the Navy, some 66 per month, with 40% of ships and submarines receiving cannibalised equipment so they could be ready for operations or training.

