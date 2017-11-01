THE controversial pro-independence blogger behind the Wings Over Scotland website is to face no further action over alleged online harassment.

Stuart Campbell, 50, was arrested in August after a woman in London alleged she was the victim of a two-year campaign of intimidation.

He was subsequently bailed and rebailed until a date in late October.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police in Southwark investigated an allegation of online harassment against a woman, aged in her 30s over the past two years.

“On 18 August a man aged in his 40s was arrested at an address in the Avon and Somerset area on suspicion of harassment and malicious communications.

“He has now been informed that he is released with no further action.”

Born in Stirling but a resident of Bath since 1991, Mr Campbell was the most prominent online campaigner for a Yes vote in the independence referendum.

He raised tens of thousands of pounds through crowdfunding appeals, commissioned opinion polls, and ran adverts on the Glasgow underground.

He also printed thousands of copies of the Wee Blue Book, which claimed to present “the facts the papers leave out” about independence.

His Wings Over Scotland website continues to dissect stories in the media.

The former computer games reviewer is seen by his critics as a figurehead for the so-called Cybernats, inspiring the worst elements of the Yes movement to harass Unionists online.

He is also notorious for his previous comments about the Hillsborough stadium football disaster, blaming Liverpool fans for the 1989 crush which killed 96 people.

In 2012, he said “every single solitary person who died at Hillsborough was killed by Liverpool fans”, adding: “If nobody pushes, nobody dies.”

Last year, the official inquiry into the disaster concluded the 96 had been “unlawfully killed” following negligence by police officers at the ground.







