Retail sales in Scotland are "stuck in the doldrums", high street bosses said, as new figures showed the number of sales had flat-lined in the last three months.

Official figures recorded no growth in the volume of sales over the period July to September - with Scotland lagging behind the UK, where sales increased by 0.6%.

While there was no growth in the volume of sales, the value of sales in Scotland in the third quarter of 2017 rose by 0.4% - meaning shoppers had to spend more than they did in the previous three-month period to purchase the same amount of goods.

