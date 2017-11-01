Retail sales in Scotland are "stuck in the doldrums", high street bosses said, as new figures showed the number of sales had flat-lined in the last three months.
Official figures recorded no growth in the volume of sales over the period July to September - with Scotland lagging behind the UK, where sales increased by 0.6%.
While there was no growth in the volume of sales, the value of sales in Scotland in the third quarter of 2017 rose by 0.4% - meaning shoppers had to spend more than they did in the previous three-month period to purchase the same amount of goods.
The data from Scotland's chief statistician showed that over the year the volume of sales rose by 0.6%.
In contrast, the Office for National Statistics said the UK as a whole had recorded growth of 1.5%
Ewan MacDonald-Russell, head of policy at the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: "Retailers will be disappointed to see anaemic sales value growth as they prepare for the crucial run-up to Christmas.
"When combined with flat sales volumes, the evidence shows Scottish retail sales appear to be stuck in the doldrums.
"With overall inflation rising, and the possibility of rising interest rates and potential tax rises, consumer confidence is understandably fragile and these figures will at least partly reflect that."
With the Scottish Government due to publish its Budget in December, he warned ministers against increasing income-tax rates north of the border.
Mr MacDonald-Russell said: "Considering the crucial importance of consumer spending to Scotland's economic growth, the Scottish Government should be paying close attention to their own statistics and carefully considering how they can encourage customers to continue shopping.
"This is the final time the retail sales index will be published before the Scottish Budget in December.
"The Finance Secretary should reflect on these disappointing figures and focus on growing the economy - specifically by keeping income-tax rates for ordinary workers in line with the rest of the UK."
A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Sale volumes have grown 1.6% in Scotland since the beginning of the year - three times the rate in GB as a whole.
"Whilst there is no room for complacency - especially in light of the UK Government's damaging plans for an extreme Brexit - Scotland's economy continues to grow, the number of people in employment is rising and unemployment is at a near record low."
