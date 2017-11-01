An investigation is to take place after a fire broke out in an ambulance in the grounds of a Glasgow hospital.
The blaze started at about 2pm on Wednesday at Stobhill Hospital.
The vehicle was not travelling to an emergency and no patients were on board when the fire was reported.
No crew members were injured and NHS Greater Glasgow said no patients at the hospital needed to be evacuated.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident involving one of our vehicles near Stobhill Hospital at approximately 2pm.
"The ambulance was not travelling as an emergency response and there was no patient on board when the fire was reported.
"No crew members were injured and our response to patients in the area has not been affected.
"An investigation will be undertaken to determine the cause of the fire."
